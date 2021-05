Assumpta Serna

As occult shop owner Lirio, Serna tried — and ultimately failed — to teach the coven how to use their magic for good. The Spanish actress has since alternated between Spanish- and English-language projects, appearing in the film Kiss and Tell as well as TV series including Borgia and Henry VIII. She has been married to Scott Cleverdon, whom she met while filming Sharpe’s Company, since 1993.