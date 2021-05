Breckin Meyer

Meyer had a minor role as Mitt, one of Chris’ friends, but his teen movie days were just beginning in 1996. He followed The Craft with Can’t Hardly Wait, Road Trip and Josie and the Pussycats. From 2011 to 2014 he played one of the leads in the lawyer dramedy Franklin & Bash, and he’s done voiceover work on shows including Family Guy and Robot Chicken. He shares two daughters, Clover and Caitlin, with ex-wife Deborah Kaplan, whom he divorced in 2014.