Christine Taylor

Taylor played Laura Lizzie, the racist bully who goes bald after ending up on the business end of Rochelle’s curse. Also in 1996, she reprised her role as Marcia Brady in A Very Brady Sequel. The Wedding Singer actress met future husband Ben Stiller in 1999 while filming Heat Vision and Jack, and they went on to make Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Tropic Thunder and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story together before splitting in 2017. The former couple share two children, Ella and Quinlin.