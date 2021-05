Fairuza Balk

As Nancy, Balk struck fear in the hearts of her fellow witches and classmates, clamoring for power and punishing her enemies with magic. After The Craft, she starred in ’90s classics American History X and The Waterboy, then later appeared in Almost Famous, Deuces Wild and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. In 2021, her new series Paradise City debuted on Amazon Prime. She is also a musician and visual artist.