Neve Campbell

A few months after the film’s premiere, Campbell appeared in Scream with Craft costar Ulrich. She went on to star in the franchise’s other three installments and is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream, due out in 2022. Some of her TV credits include Medium, Grey’s Anatomy, Mad Men and House of Cards. She has been in a relationship with actor JJ Feild since 2011. They share two sons, Caspian and Raynor.