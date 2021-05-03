Robin Tunney

Tunney played Sarah Bailey, the new girl in town who falls in with a group of witches. That same year, she appeared in the TV movie Riders of the Purple Sage with Ed Harris. She later starred in Vertical Limit, The Secret Lives of Dentists, Hollywoodland and Horse Girl. Her TV credits include House, Prison Break, The Mentalist and Insatiable. Tunney was married to Bob Gosse, who directed her in Niagara, Niagara, from 1995 to 2006. In 2012, she began dating Nicky Marmet. They share two children, Oscar and Colette.