Skeet Ulrich

The same year he played villainous Chris Hooker, Ulrich returned as villain Billy Loomis in Scream. His other movie credits include As Good As It Gets, Ride With the Devil and Escape Room. In 2017, he began his four-year run as FP Jones, father of Jughead, on Riverdale. He shares twins Jakob and Naiia with ex-wife Georgina Cates, whom he split from in 2005 after eight years of marriage. In 2021, he was linked to Lucy Hale, but they broke up in April of that year after three months together.