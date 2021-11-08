Peter Morgan and Gillian Anderson Breakup

The actress, who portrayed Margaret Thatcher on season 4 of the series, split from the Crown’s creator in December 2020, just weeks after the new season premiered on the streaming service. Four months later, Anderson won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards for the royal drama. She thanked her ex, whom she dated for four years before calling it quits, for his role in the show.

“And last, but never least, Peter Morgan, for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for,” she said in April of that year while accepting the honor. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”