Earl Charles Spencer

Princess Diana’s brother revealed the Netflix series asked for permission to film at Althorp, the Spencer family’s estate, but he denied access.

“The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction,” he said on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh in 2020. “They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”