Everything the Royal Family Has Said About ‘The Crown’

Zara and Mike Tindall

“I only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night and then I’ll catch up. But I’ve seen it all over the place, and on these popular midday TV shows,” the husband of Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter said on his “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast in 2020. “I’m quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it’s an era people are fascinated with. It’s getting to more things that people know about, isn’t it, and have opinions about — so that’s where it gets difficult.”

He concluded: “It’s a drama, so it’s going to be made to be a bit of a drama.”

Zara, for her part, previously joked on the podcast that she wanted Jessica Biel to play her on the show.