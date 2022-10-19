How Will ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Handle Princess Diana’s Death?

Debicki shared in an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly that the cast and crew of the Netflix show will handle the final days of Princess Diana’s life with “sensitivity, truth and complexity”

“The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense,” the actress shared. “From that very first meeting [with] Peter [Morgan], I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”