Is ‘The Crown’ Dramatized?

Dame Judi Dench publicly criticized The Crown season 5 in October 2022, calling its story lines “cruelly unjust” and inaccurate and demanding the streaming platform add a disclaimer to the program. While Netflix did not address her allegations at the time, they have since added a new label on the teaser footage.

“Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign,” a title card on season 5’s official trailer reads.