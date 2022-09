How Is ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Involved?

In March 2022, Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu revealed her involvement in the fifth season of The Crown. “It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it,” she told the Daily Mail. “Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written.”