Will It Cover Any Modern Royal Scandals?

Because Morgan doesn’t know “what their journey is or how it will end,” he won’t be including story lines for Meghan or Harry in the upcoming season, he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020. “I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago,” he added, noting that his “20-year rule” allows for “enough distance” to approach the subject creatively. He also told the publication that Prince Andrew‘s 2019 step back would be off-limits.