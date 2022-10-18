Will ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Address Charles’ Tampon Comments to Camilla?

In October 2022, West — who portrays a younger King Charles III (then still Prince Charles) — revealed that the show would tackle the leaked conversation between Charles and Camila where he said that he wanted to “live inside” her trousers and be reincarnated as her tampon.

“I remember thinking it was something so sordid and deeply, deeply embarrassing [at the time],” West told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “Looking back on it, and having to play it, what you’re conscious of is that the blame was not with these two people, two lovers, who were having a private conversation. What’s really [clear now] is how invasive and disgusting was the press’ attention to it, that they printed it out verbatim and you could call a number and listen to the actual tape.”