The Jealousy

Throughout their relationship, the public and the press adored Diana — but Charles became jealous of the attention she was receiving instead of him. That seems to be true to history.

“Of all the royals, she was by far the shrewdest in understanding that her power to deal with the [rest of] the royals lay in having the media on her side,” Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen, told The Standard. “There was a Diana bias in all the coverage from the beginning. The Crown gets this exactly right, without overdoing it — after all Charles is as complex as any Shakespearean prince.”