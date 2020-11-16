The Meeting

Charles met Diana while seeing her sister, Sarah, but later reconnected with the future Princess of Wales following the death of Lord Mountbatten. In the first episode, Diana walked up to his car to share her condolences for his loss.

However, the moment was a bit different in real life.

“We were talking about Mountbatten and I said, ‘You must be so lonely,’” the late princess recalled in the Channel 4 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words. “I said, ‘It’s pathetic watching you walking up the aisle with Mountbatten’s coffin in front, ghastly, you need someone beside you.’ Whereupon he leapt upon me and started kissing me and I thought, ‘Urgh, this is not what people do.’ And he was all over me for the rest of the evening, following me around like a puppy.”