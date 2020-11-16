The Threat

In the finale, after a bitter fight with Charles, Prince Philip goes to Diana’s room. When she says she has “no option but to break away officially” from the family, he advises against it. “I wouldn’t do that if I were you,” he tells her. “I can’t see it ending well for you.”

In real life, the threat reportedly came in a form of a letter, according to Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story. The Duke of Edinburgh allegedly told her to “fit in or get out” and demanded that she “help maintain the dignity of the Crown.”

