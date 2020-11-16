Whatever Love Means

In episode three, perfectly titled “Fairytale,” Diana and Charles get engaged and take part in their first TV interview. When the reporter says they look very much in love, Diana responds, “Yes, absolutely.” Charles then adds, “Whatever in love means.” Afterward, he abruptly leaves for Highgrove. Later, they reunite at the airport and she’s fighting back tears.

While the interview very famously did take place — and he said that quote — Charles and Diana actually had dinner with the Queen that evening, and he didn’t head to New Zealand until the next month.