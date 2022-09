Jessica Lowndes

The CW alum has become a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, appearing in films for the network including Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017), Over the Moon in Love (2019) and Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021). In 2020, she coproduced and costarred in the Lifetime Channel movie Too Close for Christmas with Chad Michael Murray.

Lowndes also starred in the 2015 satirical thriller A Deadly Adoption alongside Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.