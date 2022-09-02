Lori Loughlin
After playing Grimes and Wilds’ mother on the teen drama, the Full House alum starred in the Garage Sale Mystery series (2013-2018) and When Calls the Heart (2014-2019), both on the Hallmark Channel.
In 2020, she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud for their involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in December 2020.
Loughlin shares two daughters with Giannulli: Isabella Rose, born in 1998, and Olivia Jade, born in 1999. She is also a stepmother to Gianni, Giannulli’s son from a previous relationship.Back to top