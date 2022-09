Rob Estes

Estes previously appeared in Melrose Place, another spinoff of the original Beverly Hills, 90210. After the CW show ended, he played Vance Gordon in the VH1 series Daytime Divas (2017) and Steve on the Freeform show Famous in Love (2018).

The Silk Stalkings alum has been married to teacher Erin Bolte since 2010. Their son, Makai, was born in 2011. Estes also shares two children with his ex-wife, Josie Bissett: Mason, born in 1999, and Maya, born in 2002.