They’re Back! Everything to Know About ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Season 2

Sharing Their Story

Ahead of the show’s first season premiere, Dixie told The New York Times in August 2021 that “people are going to be surprised about the maturity of the show.”

She added: “It’s very deep, it’s very true, it shows our emotions, it’s caught us in real time having breakdowns and not wanting to do social media anymore. And the thing is, I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, they’re doing this for sympathy or attention.’ We just want you to take a look into our lives and take what you want from it.”