Who’s In It?

In addition to Seyfried as Holmes, The Dropout will feature Naveen Andrews as Balwani. Kurtwood Smith plays David Boies, a real-life lawyer who represented Theranos, and Laurie Metcalf appears as Phyllis Gardner, a Stanford professor who was skeptical early on of Holmes’ claims. The recurring cast also includes Elizabeth Marvel, Uktarsh Ambudkar, Stephen Fry, Michael Ironside, Bill Irwin, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Anne Archer and Michaela Watkins.

Elizabeth Meriwether, who created New Girl, is the executive producer and will act as showrunner for the series. Michael Showalter, who directed 2021’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye, is set to helm several episodes.