‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

What Did Holmes and Her Company Do Wrong?

As Theranos grew, the company’s chief scientist allegedly warned Holmes that her blood-testing technology did not work. The FDA launched an investigation in August 2015 amid suspicions that test results were inaccurate. Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou wrote an exposé in October 2015 that claimed Theranos’ blood-testing machine, Edison, could not deliver correct results, so the company was running samples through machines made by other manufacturers and used by traditional blood-testing outfits.

“This is what happens when you work to change things, and first they think you’re crazy, then they fight you and then all of a sudden you change the world,” Holmes said on Mad Money amid the allegations.