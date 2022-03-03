‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

What Is Theranos?

Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 with the idea that she could invent a way to perform blood tests using only a small amount of blood obtained from a finger prick. When asked to describe how the technology worked, she vaguely told The New Yorker in 2014, “A chemistry is performed so that a chemical reaction occurs and generates a signal from the chemical interaction with the sample, which is translated into a result, which is then reviewed by certified laboratory personnel.”

The businesswoman raised more than $700 million from high-profile investors with the understanding that she would not explain how the technology worked. As Holmes gained attention, Theranos landed partnerships with major companies such as Walgreens, which opened Theranos testing centers in its stores.