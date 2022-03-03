‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

Where Is Holmes Now?

Her trial began in September 2021 after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted in her testimony that she hid the company’s use of commercial blood-testing machines from investors but claimed that Theranos’ legal team told her that the changes the company made to the devices were considered trade secrets.

In January, a jury found Holmes guilty on four counts of defrauding investors — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They found her not guilty on four counts of defrauding patients and did not reach a verdict on three counts of wire fraud against investors. The latter charges were subsequently dismissed.

Holmes is set to be sentenced in September. She is out on $500,000 bail and facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution for each count.

Amid her legal woes, Holmes tied the knot with Billy Evans — the heir to a hotel chain in California — in June 2019. She gave birth to their son in July 2021.

New episodes of The Dropout drop on Hulu every Thursday.