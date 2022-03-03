‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

Who Is Elizabeth Holmes?

Holmes is the founder and former CEO of Theranos. She was born in February 1984 and was interested in inventing as a child. She wanted to go into medicine but was scared of needles, which inspired her to launch Theranos. The entrepreneur attended Stanford University, where she studied chemical engineering, but she dropped out in 2004 after founding her company the year before.

The Washington, D.C. native was inspired by Steve Jobs and started dressing in the former Apple CEO’s signature black turtlenecks. She also allegedly made her voice deeper in an effort to be taken seriously in her male-dominated industry.

Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire in 2014. Her net worth was estimated to be approximately $4.5 billion.