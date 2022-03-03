‘The Dropout’: Inside Elizabeth Holmes’ Backstory and the Theranos Scandal

Who Is Sunny Balwani?

Holmes began dating the Theranos president and COO shortly before she dropped out of college at age 19, despite their nearly 20-year age difference. They met when she was in Stanford’s summer Mandarin program in the months before she went to the university.

Balwani, now 56, served as Holmes’ right-hand man at the company, but the two broke up in 2016 when he exited Theranos.

Holmes later claimed that Balwani sexually and emotionally abused her during their relationship and, as a result, impaired her mental state. He denied the allegations.