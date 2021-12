Brian J. White (Patrick Thomas)

White expanded his resume with roles in Stomp the Yard, I Can Do Bad All by Myself, The Cabin in the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Mistresses, Scandal, Chicago Fire, Ray Donovan, Bronx SIU, Ambitions and Monogamy.

The actor tied the knot with Paula Da Silva in 2010. Their daughter, Layla, arrived in 2014.