Dermot Mulroney (Everett Stone)

The actor has stayed busy with roles in Jobs, Enlightened, August: Osage County, Pure Genius, American Horror Story, Shameless, Cats, New Girl, Homecoming, Station 19, Arrested Development, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Hanna.

Mulroney married Tharita Cesaroni in 2008, and the couple welcomed daughters Mabel and Sally in 2008 and 2009, respectively. He also shares son Clyde with ex-wife Catherine Keener.