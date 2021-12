Diane Keaton (Sybil Stone)

The actress’ career has not slowed down. She has since starred in Because I Said So, Mad Money, Morning Glory, The Big Wedding, Finding Dory, The Young Pope, Book Club and Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.

The Oscar winner previously dated Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, but she has never married. She has two adopted children: daughter Dexter and son Duke.