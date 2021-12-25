‘The Family Stone’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker (Meredith Morton)

Parker remained a leading lady in Failure to Launch, Divorce, I Don’t Know How She Does It and New Year’s Eve. She also reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in two Sex and the City movies and the HBO Max revival series And Just Like That, which debuted in December 2021. She cofounded her production company, Pretty Matches, in 2005 and launched her SJP footwear line in 2014.

The actress has been married to Matthew Broderick since May 1997. They are parents of son James and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.