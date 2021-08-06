Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

Embracing the Spy Life

While Cassie’s fellow flight attendant Shane (Griffin Matthews) hinted that there may be a CIA gig in store for Cassie at the end of the season 1 finale, Cuoco revealed her character won’t be a “magical” super-spy when the series returns.

“She’s also a CIA asset, which is a very small job,” she explained to Variety. “This is not some sort of agent. She is a teeny tiny asset. But she seems to get confused as to what is needed from her and gets herself stuck in a situation that she should not be in.”

She also teased to Deadline in July that Cassie’s “terrible” at keeping secrets, which is required of her for the job. “She’s street smart and quirky, but it’s a small side gig next to her normal life, and she has to keep being reminded of that as well,” she added.