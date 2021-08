Familiar Faces Will Be Back

Show creators have teased some of the fan-favorite characters may pop up again, including Annie (Zosia Mamet), Megan (Rosie Perez), Miranda (Michelle Gomez) and Davey (T.R. Knight). “There’s always a world” in which Miranda can return, Yockey teased in one interview with the New York Times in December 2020.

“We’re going to be seeing a lot of our favorites again,” he told TVLine in June 2021. “Just like in season 1, it will be women driving the story.”