Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

Hello, LA!

Cuoco previously expressed her desire to shoot the series in Los Angeles, where she lives. She later confirmed the change of location, explaining that season 2 picks up with Cassie moving to L.A. amid her first year of sobriety.

“I think we want [Annie] to come out and maybe look at some L.A. law firms so she can be near Cassie,” Cuoco told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021. She added that Davey, “is going to follow her to L.A. because he’s concerned about her sobriety, [but] we are going to find out that he’s trying to escape some of his own issues.”