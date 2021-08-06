Everything We Know So Far About 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2

The Mind Palace Will Once Again Be Instrumental

During the first season, fans saw Cassie go into her mind palace quite a bit to cope with Alex’s (Michiel Huisman) brutal murder. Cuoco and Yockey have both teased via interviews that it’s likely for viewers will see this device again.

“I think that the idea of the mind palace would need to be present in Season 2,” Yockey told TVLine in December 2020. “It would have to be present in some way, shape, or form though it would look different.”