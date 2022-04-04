Trailer Tease

Cassie’s (Cuoco) perfect sober life in Los Angeles gets thrown out of whack after she witnesses a murder, according to the full season 2 trailer, released in April 2022. In the video, Cassie finds herself confronted by three more versions of herself after withdrawing into her “mind palace” — but not all of her alter egos are helpful in remaining sober.

“I have worked so hard to build this new life and I am holding onto it with everything that I have,” the lead character says during the teaser. “I’m one tiny accident away from a complete collapse.” The clip ends with Cassie showing up to her mom’s (Stone) house after her new life begins to implode.