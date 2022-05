Blake Ritson (Oscar Van Rhijn)

Ritson plays the mischievous son of Agnes, who has his sights set on inheriting the Russells’ money for himself. To do so, he uses his charming wit to win over Gladys. “Oscar is a character who values his own happiness incredibly highly,” he told Collider in February 2022. “I think he looks at life as a game, where you make up your own rules as you go along.”