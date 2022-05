Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell)

While Agnes and Ada have the old-money lifestyle on lock, the Russells represent a new perspective when they move to town. Bertha (played by Coon) is the ambitious wife of a self-made railroad tycoon.

“The wardrobe is gorgeous. It does most of the work,” Coon told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “Bertha’s clothes are intentionally just slightly outside of the period, which is a really smart symbol for the audience.”