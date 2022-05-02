Cynthia Nixon (Ada Brook)

The Sex and the City alum’s character, Ada, alongside sister Agnes, takes in the orphaned Marian and attempt to teach her the high-society ropes.

“The power differential between these women is significant. Not only is [Agnes] the older sister, not only does she have more of the powerhouse personality, but she controls all the purse strings,” Nixon told Collider in February 2022. “Ada is living there on her charity, essentially. Ada has discovered a long time ago, maybe even when they were still children, that the way to win over Agnes is not to assault her directly, but to go around behind and work behind the scenes. I think we see that very much still in evidence.”