Denee Benton (Peggy Scott)

The UnReal alum portrays an aspiring Black writer on the HBO Max series. A close friend of Marian, Peggy is also Agnes’ secretary.

“I’ve played a couple of women from the 1800s, but none of them had been written as Black women,” Benton told TheWrap in February 2022 of collaborating with the writers on her character. “And so I was really excited to have this Black woman from the 1800s coming from a socioeconomic status that the media never really portrays. And I felt a really immediate kinship to [Peggy] because her identity praxis just matched with mine in astounding ways.”