Taissa Farmiga (Gladys Russell)

As the daughter of Bertha and George, Farmiga’s Gladys is poised to make her society debut during the season 1 premiere.

“Our production was wonderful to put together this sort of dossier or research bible of all of the information you could possibly need to know about the 1880s,” the American Horror Story alum told THR in February 2022. “And in that, it talked about debutantes debuting to society and the sort of parties they had, going back to the Vanderbilts and those families and what it would look like. So I knew it was an integral part of becoming an adult for a young woman in society at that time. If you didn’t debut, you really didn’t have a life, as sad as that sounds. Those were the rules of society at that time.”