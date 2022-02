D’Arcy Carden (Janet)

Before getting her start on TV, the California native performed improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Along with the NBC comedy, Carden’s small screen credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Veep and the upcoming A League of Their Own series. In 2022, she’s set to star in Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The Other People actress has been married to Jason Carden since 2010.