‘The Good Place’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jameela Jamil (Tahani)
Before acting, the U.K. native was a radio personality across the pond. She also worked as a photographer and modeling agent before leaving London for Los Angeles with hopes of becoming a screenwriter. Instead, she booked a role on The Good Place, which helped launch her TV career with subsequent gigs on The Misery Index and Legendary. Jamil, who is in a long-term relationship with James Blake, is known for being outspoken on social media and has publicly feuded with the Kardashians, claiming they promote an unhealthy body image to fans.