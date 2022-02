Kristen Bell (Eleanor)

The Michigan native is also known for her roles on TV shows Veronica Mars, Heroes, Gossip Girl and House of Lies, along with movies Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frozen, Bad Moms, Frozen II and more. In 2022, her series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window debuted on Netflix. Bell married Dax Shepard in 2013, and the duo share daughters Delta and Lincoln.