Manny Jacinto (Jason)

After minor appearances on Bates Motel, Supernatural and more, the Canadian actor scored his big break on The Good Place, quickly becoming a fan favorite. He went on to nab roles in Bad Times at the El Royale, which also starred Chris Hemsworth, and Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Jacinto announced his engagement to actress Dianne Doan in November 2019.