Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn)

Along with The Good Place, the New York native has appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Rec, 22 Jump Street, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Dead to Me. He hosted “Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Podcast” and “The Good Place: The Podcast,” and cofounded the Detroit Creativity Project. Jackson has been married to Beth Hagenlocker since 2002.