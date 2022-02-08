‘The Good Place’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ted Danson (Michael)

The Oceana author is best known for playing Sam Malone on the classic sitcom ​​Cheers from 1982 to 1993. Danson has earned 18 Emmy nods throughout his career, winning two trophies, and 11 Golden Globe nominations, winning three. Other notable TV credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Damages, Fargo and Mr. Mayor, along with films Three Men and a Baby, Saving Private Ryan and Mad Money. He’s been married three times: to Randall “Randy” Gosch from 1970 to 1975, to Cassandra Coates from 1977 until her 1993 and to Mary Steenburgen in 1995. Danson shares daughters Kate and Alexis with his second wife, from whom he split in the wake of his affair with Whoopi Goldberg.