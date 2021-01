Josh Charles

Charles, who played Will Gardner, left The Good Wife in 2014 after five seasons. He went on to have recurring roles on Inside Amy Schumer, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. In 2017, the actor played Dr. Jerome Oziel in the TV miniseries Law & Order True Crime. Charles starred alongside Hillary Swank in the Netflix series Away in 2020.